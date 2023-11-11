What Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 Was Supposed To Look Like

Much like Tim Burton's shelved "Batman Continues," Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4" remains one of the biggest what-ifs in comic book movie history. Raimi delivered unparalleled success with his Web-Head trilogy at the time, generating over $2.5 billion at the global box office and convincing the world that a young man wearing spider-themed PJs could climb walls and shoot webs from his wrists. But instead of continuing the adventures of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Sony Pictures announced that the series would be rebooted in 2010. It wouldn't take too long for that iteration to also receive a reset after Tom Holland's webslinger made his debut in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," becoming an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While both Raimi and Maguire eventually returned to superhero cinema, the story of "Spider-Man 4" continues to be a hotly debated topic among fans. Fortunately, people like to talk, and information about the film has leaked throughout the years. From the art to potential casting, it's possible for fans to piece together a semblance of what the movie might have looked like if it had come out in 2011 as originally intended. Of course, it never went in front of the cameras, so it would always be subject to change, but it's fun to imagine how it could have all come together in the long run.

So let's get spectacular and look back at the amazing details of what Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4" was supposed to look like.