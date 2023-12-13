Spider-Man 4: Anne Hathaway Addresses Those Black Cat Casting Rumors

One of the all-time great superhero movie what ifs (not to be confused with the animated series "What If...?") is Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4." Despite the lukewarm reception to "Spider-Man 3," Sony planned on making another Spidey flick with Raimi. Rumors have surfaced about what plot threads could've been explored, such as establishing Vulture as the villain, reportedly set to be played by John Malkovich. Another intriguing casting addition would've been Anne Hathaway as Black Cat.

Hathaway spoke about her limited involvement in the Spider-Man universe with Josh Horowitz of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. She confirmed that she was cast as Black Cat, but it didn't go much further: "I did not get into costume and did not read a script past the audition sides." Of course, the actress has done pretty well for herself since missing out on playing Felicia Hardy, even winning an Oscar for "Les Miserables."

She doesn't sound too bent out of shape with missing out on joining the Spider-Verse, "The Spider-Man universe has gone on to be so enormous and so thrilling. And it's just reinventing itself and all of those things, so I wouldn't want to make more of it than is necessary."