Why Chris Hemsworth's Thor Was Given The MCU's First Nude Scene

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't have a huge issue with putting its characters in situations with world-ending stakes and violent fight scenes, the franchise has always steered clear from depicting too much nudity. However, the franchise appears to be loosening its grip on that stance. "Eternals" had the first MCU sex scene, while "Thor: Love and Thunder" has a nude scene (from the back, of course) with Chris Hemsworth's Thor famously appearing fully in the buff try while he attempts to convince other gods to aid him in his quest to defeat Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) during his visit to Omnipotence City.

When the film came out, director Taika Waititi spoke with Yahoo Lifestyle about why he had to make the big moment come together. Ultimately, Waititi thought it made sense to include a nude scene purely from a financial perspective. "Quietly, in a business sense, I think we might sell a few more tickets!" There were some cut scenes that might have given "Love and Thunder" an R-rating, but this moment was able to squeak by with the film's PG-13 rating intact.

Waititi also mentioned that Hemsworth's nude scene was intended to give the star a payoff for all the physical training he went through. "I mean, personally, he's worked so hard on all of this [his body], it would be weird not to show it, don't you think?"