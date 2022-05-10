The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Scene That Makes Fans Love Uhura Even More

In the premiere episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise are forced to infiltrate a planet known as Kiley 279 in order to rescue Rebecca Romijn's captured Una Chin-Riley AKA Number One. During the mission, the show's central crew is forced to incapacitate two scientists on the planet and beam them up to the Enterprise so that Pike and co. can effectively pass as members of Kiley 279's native species. Unfortunately, that plan nearly goes totally off the rails when one of the scientists wakes up and makes a break for it.

The scientist ends up on the same turbolift as Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura, who uses her knowledge of Kiley 279's culture to befriend him. It's a moment that not only sets the scientist up to be recaptured and sedated again, but also proves just how ingenious and intelligent Uhura is. On the official "Strange New Worlds" subreddit, one Redditor even spotlighted the scene and admitted that it was the moment when they felt themselves start to fall in love with Gooding's take on Uhura.

In response to the original post, u/shiki88 wrote, "This scene nearly did more to establish her as a super competent comms officer than all of ['The Original Series'], ['Star Trek: The Motion Picture'], and [the Kelvin timeline films]." In the same thread, u/esonlinji noted, "I loved how she solved the situation by talking and having learnt so much about their culture." Meanwhile, u/neontetra1548 similarly observed, "This scene was so nice and such a pleasant surprise! Great 'Trek' message combined with character stuff for Uhura to show how prepared she is and [how] great at her job [she is]."