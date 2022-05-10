The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Scene That Makes Fans Love Uhura Even More
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is giving viewers the chance to become reacquainted with a number of established "Star Trek" characters. Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, the Paramount+ series is a prequel title that focuses on the adventures that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise embarked on during the years leading up to the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series." Notably, the show's prequel setting means that "Strange New Worlds" gets to spend a lot of time with a number of characters from "Star Trek: The Original Series," including Mount's Christopher Pike, Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn).
Celia Rose Gooding also stars in "Strange New Worlds" as Nyota Uhura, an important character in the "Star Trek" franchise that has previously been played by both Nichelle Nichols and Zoe Saldaña. In "Strange New Worlds," Uhura is a cadet who specializes in linguistics, and she is referred to by Pike in the series' premiere episode as a "prodigy." It doesn't take long for Gooding's Uhura to prove herself worthy of such a term, and it looks like "Star Trek" fans are already falling in love with the way the character is depicted in "Strange New Worlds."
Star Trek fans love how Uhura befriends an unsuspecting scientist
In the premiere episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise are forced to infiltrate a planet known as Kiley 279 in order to rescue Rebecca Romijn's captured Una Chin-Riley AKA Number One. During the mission, the show's central crew is forced to incapacitate two scientists on the planet and beam them up to the Enterprise so that Pike and co. can effectively pass as members of Kiley 279's native species. Unfortunately, that plan nearly goes totally off the rails when one of the scientists wakes up and makes a break for it.
The scientist ends up on the same turbolift as Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura, who uses her knowledge of Kiley 279's culture to befriend him. It's a moment that not only sets the scientist up to be recaptured and sedated again, but also proves just how ingenious and intelligent Uhura is. On the official "Strange New Worlds" subreddit, one Redditor even spotlighted the scene and admitted that it was the moment when they felt themselves start to fall in love with Gooding's take on Uhura.
In response to the original post, u/shiki88 wrote, "This scene nearly did more to establish her as a super competent comms officer than all of ['The Original Series'], ['Star Trek: The Motion Picture'], and [the Kelvin timeline films]." In the same thread, u/esonlinji noted, "I loved how she solved the situation by talking and having learnt so much about their culture." Meanwhile, u/neontetra1548 similarly observed, "This scene was so nice and such a pleasant surprise! Great 'Trek' message combined with character stuff for Uhura to show how prepared she is and [how] great at her job [she is]."