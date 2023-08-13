Star Trek: The Wardrobe Demand That Allegedly Made Teri Garr Walk Off The Set

As groovy as "Star Trek: The Original Series" was, the 1960s sci-fi television series hasn't aged well in the intervening years. Blatant sexism was unfortunately par for the course at the time, something that one "Star Trek" alum called out during the run of the series. Appearing in just one episode, "Assignment: Earth," actor Teri Garr had an experience so uncomfortable that she walked off the set during a pivotal scene. Garr plays Roberta Lincoln in the episode, an Earth secretary to Gary Seven (Robert Lansing) whose mission was to stop humanity from destroying itself. The stakes were undoubtedly high, but you wouldn't know it considering the wardrobe note that showrunner Gene Roddenberry gave Garr.

In the scene where the characters are trying to stop a nuclear launch, Garr was already wearing a criminally short skirt, but Roddenberry insisted that it be shortened by another two inches. According to "The Impossible Has Happened: The Life and Work of Gene Roddenberry," author Lance Parkin recounted that the actor was so insulted that she walked off set. This was a turning point for Garr. Although she returned to finish her work, she washed her hands of anything to do with "Trek" in the future. Even years later, in an interview with Starlog, Garr slammed the "Star Trek" universe and even maligned sci-fi as a genre. Garr's experience was not favorable, to be sure, and it squashed any potential for her return in the future.