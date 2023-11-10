The 10 Best And 10 Worst Video Games Of 2023

2023 has undoubtedly been an interesting year for gaming. We've seen a deluge of AAA releases from major studios, including some that fans have been waiting ages for. "Starfield" put Bethesda back on the map with a massive if somewhat familiar space adventure, Insomniac followed up its smash-hit "Spider-Man" with "Spider-Man 2," Nintendo blessed us all with a brand-new "Pikmin" game, and Square Enix introduced some big changes for the critically acclaimed "Final Fantasy XVI." Among all of those, we got "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," the remake of "Dead Space," and of course, as is tradition, a new "Assassin's Creed" game for anyone who's still into that.

But it's not just huge blockbusters that have thrived in 2023. Indie game fans also have plenty to chew on, including highly anticipated sequels like "Oxenfree II," which delivered a satisfying continuation for its beloved predecessor. Add in great debuts like "Dredge" and "A Space for the Unbound," and you've got a nice catalog of smaller releases.

Of course, it can't all be good. We've gotten plenty of duds in 2023 as well — games that either fell drastically short of expectations or simply felt unfinished. The year isn't over yet, but let's take a look back at some of the best and worst video games of 2023 so far.