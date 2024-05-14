Marvel's New Galactus Actor Sued Disney In 2023 - Here's Why

Marvel Studios' long-awaited "Fantastic Four" is coming together swimmingly as it prepares to enter principal photography. The actors behind Marvel's First Family have been announced, as have a handful of supporting players. Most recently, it has come to light that Ralph Ineson has signed the dotted line to play the villainous Galactus in the upcoming feature. This must mean that the actor known for such films as "The Witch" and "The First Omen" is now on good terms with Marvel Studios and Disney at large, seeing as he sued the House of Mouse not long ago.

In 2023, Ineson took Disney to court over an injury he allegedly sustained while working on the Disney+ series "Willow." As reported by Deadline, he claimed that an awkward fall during the filming of an action scene resulted in his shoulder dislocating, which then led to permanent damage in the aftermath. Ineson also alleged that the injury negatively impacted his ability to land future roles heavy on action and horseback riding. Thus, he sought up to $190,500 in damages. What ultimately became of the legal dispute has not been made public.

All in all, it shouldn't be too surprising that Ineson's legal skirmish with Disney hasn't prevented him from joining the MCU. After all, he's not the only Marvel actor to take the company to court, only to continue collaborating afterward.