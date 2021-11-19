Here's Why Scarlett Johansson Isn't Done With The MCU Just Yet

With the great leaps forward the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking in its new era, we can't forget the film that gave us a final farewell to one of its most iconic heroes. "Black Widow" provided the eagerly anticipated solo outing for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), as well as the introduction to her protégé and sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh). Following Johansson's departure, one person who's been outspoken about the impact she's had on the franchise overall is Marvel head Kevin Feige, who had a few words to say about the star at a recent event, along with some interesting new information.

While attending an event to celebrate Johansson's acceptance of the American Cinematheque Award, Feige expressed his gratitude for Johansson's involvement in the box office dominating franchise she's been a part of since "Iron Man 2" (according to Deadline). "Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade," he said. "That she's chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for. Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career." But based on his other comments, it seems like it might not be the last of Johansson work in the MCU.