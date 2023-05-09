Scarlett Johansson Says There's No Bad Blood Between Her And Disney

One lawsuit later, Scarlett Johansson and the House of Mouse are on good terms — according to the actress herself.

In a cover story with Variety, Johansson opened up about the situation surrounding the lawsuit she brought against Disney during the pandemic, regarding its release plan for her standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe flick "Black Widow." That said, Johansson clearly feels like everything is settled; as she told the outlet, she's still a part of the Disney family both on and off screen — she's been a Disney fan ever since she was a kid, and harbors fond memories from when her family lived in Florida near the parks for a few years.

"We had annual passes to Disney World, and I have a real passion for the Disney parks," Johansson told Variety. "Also, when I was growing up, it was a great time for Disney animation — 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' with the incredible soundtrack. Like, I will be pre-buying tickets to 'The Little Mermaid.'" (She even interrupted the interview ever so briefly to note that she needed to text her sister about tickets for the latest Disney live-action movie.)

Beyond that, she's still appearing in Disney projects, teaming up with MCU director Taika Waititi for a future film based on Disney's "Tower of Terror" ride — and all of this helps the actress appear in a wide variety of projects. As the profile notes, she's making under $5,000 for her upcoming appearance in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," so clearly, big Disney jobs fund her smaller passion projects with acclaimed independent directors.