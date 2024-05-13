AI Created A Live-Action Zelda Movie Trailer Directed By Peter Jackson (But It's Awful)

First things first — the film adaptation of "The Legend of Zelda" already has a director, and it's not Peter Jackson. The movie is set to be directed by Wes Ball, who also directed the dystopian "Maze Runner" trilogy. Hilariously, Ball told Entertainment Weekly in a feature about his upcoming movie that he sees it as "this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn't like 'Lord of the Rings,' it's its own thing." He continued to say that he's actually inspired by a completely different genre for his "Legend of Zelda" movie, saying, "I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that."

So which "Zelda" game will be the basis for the movie? Nobody's sure, and the team behind the film has been tight-lipped about its progress. When the film was officially announced, famous Nintendo game developer Shigeru Miyamoto took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to comment on the upcoming feature film. On Nintendo's official account, the statement reads, "This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda' for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films [...] We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it." Besides Ball signing on as the director, that's about as much as we know right now ... but based on the franchise, it feels like particularly cinematic entries like "Ocarina of Time" and "Breath of the Wild" are definite candidates.