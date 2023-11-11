The Legend Of Zelda – Director, Writer, Producer, And More Info
"The Legend of Zelda" is jumping from your Nintendo Switch to the big screen.
After years of fan anticipation, Nintendo has confirmed that the iconic video game series is getting the cinematic treatment. Over the last decade, significant efforts have been made to bring video games to cinemas. While there have been a ton of duds, the last few years have proven that projects like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Uncharted," if done right, can succeed.
Video game films got their breakthrough moment in early 2023 when Nintendo teamed up with Illumination to bring "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to the big screen. While it received mixed reviews — Looper awarded the animated flick a 6/10 — the project was a bonafide box office success. After a whopping $146 domestic debut, the "Mario" adaptation legged its way to $1.3 billion worldwide, emerging as the highest-ever grossing film based on a video game. Following the film's success, it became immediately clear that video games were the next big medium for Hollywood to mine. And for Nintendo, who has dominated the gaming industry for over four decades, the strong receipts signaled a highly profitable future to monetize its ever-evolving portfolio of characters.
Now, all eyes are on the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda" film. Based on the iconic franchise of the same name, "Zelda" continues to be relevant over 30 years after its debut. And while details on the upcoming film are limited, it's already one of the most anticipated blockbusters in recent memory.
When does The Legend of Zelda premiere?
In its official announcement, Nintendo was tight-lipped regarding a release date for "The Legend of Zelda." Seeing as the film was announced with minimal personnel and little to no plot information, it's fair to say that audiences won't see the live-action "Legend of Zelda" flick for quite some time. Perhaps we can speculate based on the production timeline for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." That picture was announced in early 2018, and the animated film's voice cast wasn't announced until late 2021. The first look at the film wasn't released until October 2022, seven months before it graced cinemas and broke records.
All in all, it took five years and some change for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to hit cinemas. However, it's not exactly apples to apples, as "Mario" was animated, and "Zelda" is on track to be a live-action effort. Seeing as we don't know how much preliminary work has been done on the picture, it's fair to say that "Zelda" won't be hitting cinemas anytime soon. Director Wes Ball is currently wrapping up post-production work on "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which won't be released until late May 2024. Maybe the film's debut could coincide with the release of the next "Zelda" game — that too is uncertain, but "Tears of the Kingdom" was released on May 12, 2023.
What are the plot details of The Legend of Zelda?
While a writer has reportedly been confirmed, there are no plot details for the upcoming "Zelda" film. Seeing as there are well over a dozen "Legend of Zelda" games, the creatives behind the film have plenty of source material to pick from. Unlike the "Mario" games, which mostly all feature the same plot, the "Zelda" games are drastically different and follow their own chronology.
It remains to be seen if the folks behind the film decide to tackle a specific game or take on a more original route, selectively picking and choosing narrative beats from the already prolific source material. Most video game adaptations tend to do the latter, creating unique and isolated stories while still lifting elements from the games. However, if the filmmakers do decide on a specific title, there's no better option than "Ocarina of Time." Released in 1998 to critical acclaim, "Ocarina of Time" is generally recognized as one of the best games of all time. In the game, Link, the playable character and protagonist, is introduced as a young individual ready to explore the chaotic kingdom of Hyrule. It's sort of an origin story that's easy to digest.
For those unfamiliar with "Zelda" lore, "Ocarina of Time" expertly introduces Link, Zelda, and the rest of the franchise's beloved characters. While Link and Zelda are no doubt popular characters, they're not as universally recognizable as Mario. For a "Zelda" film to truly succeed, it'll have to introduce the franchise's two characters in an effective manner, something "Ocarina of Time" succeeds at.
Who is the cast of The Legend of Zelda?
Nintendo and Sony Pictures, which are both distributing and co-financing the picture, haven't announced any cast members for "The Legend of Zelda" film. Considering that production on the projects seems to still be in its early stages, it stands to reason that a cast won't be revealed for quite some time. However, it's more than likely that preliminary conversations surrounding potential actors have already started. After all, "Zelda" has what it takes to be another billion-dollar project for Nintendo, and they're likely interested in actors who can commit to multiple projects for the next few years.
While we don't know who is starring in the flick, it's obvious that Nintendo will want Link, Zelda, and Ganon in the film. The games have shown these characters at various ages, but it's likely that we'll see our heroes (and villains) as young adults, allowing the actors to grow into the roles. One fan casting that is both popular and controversial is that of Tom Holland as Link. Holland previously played Nathan Drake in the "Uncharted" film and is sort of a poster child for Sony Pictures, making him a solid option. However, Link is typically mute in the games, so it will be interesting if he'll have a voice in the upcoming adaptation. As for Zelda, the internet has cheekily suggested Zendaya for the role. Another popular fan cast is Any Taylor-Joy, who voiced Princess Peach in the "Mario" film.
Who is the director of The Legend of Zelda?
In its internet-breaking statement, Nintendo confirmed that Wes Ball will be directing the upcoming "Legend of Zelda" picture. Ball is best known for directing the "Maze Runner" trilogy for 20th Century Studios. He made his directorial debut with 2014's "The Maze Runner," which features Dylan O'Brien in the lead role. The sci-fi flick received mixed-to-positive reviews but ultimately broke out as a box office success, grossing just shy of $350 million worldwide. Ball was ultimately tied down for two subsequent "Maze Runner" sequels, which proved to be just as lucrative.
Ball is clearly one to play ball with franchises, as he was later brought in to helm "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves' acclaimed "War for the Planet of the Apes." While details on Ball's "Apes" film are slim, the first look at the picture was positively received. Seeing as Ball is currently wrapping up post-production work on the CG-heavy project, it's unclear just how much work he's done on the "Zelda" adaptation.
One thing is certain, however: Ball is the perfect person for the job. Back in 2010, before he made his directorial debut, Ball shared on X, then known as Twitter, his hopeful intentions to helm a "Legend of Zelda" project. "Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it... the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be... THE LEGEND OF ZELDA," Ball shared, 13 years before the announcement was made. How's that for the power of self-belief?
Who is the writer of The Legend of Zelda?
While Nintendo's initial announcement only featured the confirmation of director Wes Ball, Deadline says that the video game adaptation is being written by Derek Connolly. The screenwriter is most well-known for his collaborations with Colin Trevorrow, having written his debut feature "Safety Not Guaranteed." He also co-wrote the director's billion-dollar-grossing "Jurassic World" and its (underrated) sequel "Fallen Kingdom."
Connolly has proven himself as one of Hollywood's go-to writers for franchise fare, having co-penned Universal Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" and 2019's "Detective Pikachu," which happens to be based on one of Nintendo's most memorable characters. "The Legend of Zelda" isn't Connolly's first brush with video game films — he was previously attached to the long-gestating "Metal Gear Solid" film, though it remains to be seen if that picture ever manifests. Connolly has previously worked with several writers to bring his pictures to life, so it remains to be seen if someone else is brought on board to help him breathe life into the upcoming video game flick.
Who are the producers of The Legend of Zelda?
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the upcoming "Legend of Zelda" film is the production team behind it. In its official announcement, Nintendo confirmed that Shigeru Miyamoto, one of the lead creative execs at the Japanese company, would be producing the film. Nintendo is notoriously protective of its characters, so it speaks volumes that one of the film's lead producers is one of the minds behind the franchise. Miyamoto will no doubt help ensure that the "Zelda" flick is as authentic and engaging as possible. Joining Miyamoto as a producer is Avi Arad.
One of the most prolific Hollywood producers of all time, Arad has been working with the "Spider-Man" franchise since its cinematic debut in 2002. Arad has also produced hits like the first "Iron Man" and the 2022 "Uncharted" flick. Arad has a proven track record in terms of delivering hits and has a positive relationship with Sony Pictures, which is both distributing and co-financing the flick.
What's particularly interesting about Nintendo's initial press release is how the company made a note to say that it is financing more than 50% of the film. With Nintendo responsible for more than half the film's budget, it's likely that Arad and Sony Pictures won't have as much sway as the execs over at the video game company. For hardcore "Zelda" fans, this must be an exciting bit of behind-the-scenes news to digest.