The Legend Of Zelda – Director, Writer, Producer, And More Info

"The Legend of Zelda" is jumping from your Nintendo Switch to the big screen.

After years of fan anticipation, Nintendo has confirmed that the iconic video game series is getting the cinematic treatment. Over the last decade, significant efforts have been made to bring video games to cinemas. While there have been a ton of duds, the last few years have proven that projects like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Uncharted," if done right, can succeed.

Video game films got their breakthrough moment in early 2023 when Nintendo teamed up with Illumination to bring "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to the big screen. While it received mixed reviews — Looper awarded the animated flick a 6/10 — the project was a bonafide box office success. After a whopping $146 domestic debut, the "Mario" adaptation legged its way to $1.3 billion worldwide, emerging as the highest-ever grossing film based on a video game. Following the film's success, it became immediately clear that video games were the next big medium for Hollywood to mine. And for Nintendo, who has dominated the gaming industry for over four decades, the strong receipts signaled a highly profitable future to monetize its ever-evolving portfolio of characters.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda" film. Based on the iconic franchise of the same name, "Zelda" continues to be relevant over 30 years after its debut. And while details on the upcoming film are limited, it's already one of the most anticipated blockbusters in recent memory.