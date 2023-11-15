Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Reacts To Legend Of Zelda Movie Fan-Casting
Since news broke that a "Legend of Zelda" live-action movie is on the way, fans have been buzzing about their dream casting choices, which include "Euphoria" standout Hunter Schafer. Thanks to her startling resemblance to Princess Zelda herself, Schafer has been pinpointed as a potentially perfect choice to play the powerful princess — and during the premiere of her new film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Schafer responded directly to the fan casting. Apparently, she'd be absolutely thrilled to portray Princess Zelda.
"That would be so cool," Schafer told Variety regarding social media reactions hoping she'd be cast. "I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool." The outlet also notes that Schafer told Entertainment Tonight she'd be down to play the titular princess in a previous interview. "I mean yeah, that would be cool. I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That's such a good game."
As for Link, the game's hero, fan casting has been all over the place, including names like Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Love, Actually" and "Game of Thrones") and Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things"), but apart from rumblings about Anya-Taylor Joy potentially playing Zelda, Schafer seems like a pretty consistent pick amongst fans. For her part, Schafer has been abundantly clear — she wants to play Princess Zelda, and fans know she fits the part physically. Your move, Nintendo.
Wait, they're making a Legend of Zelda movie?
Yes, after years of fan speculation about a possible live-action "Zelda" movie, one is finally in production, according to Nintendo's all-star game developer, Shigeru Miyamoto. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Miyamoto sent out a personal missive to fans, letting them know that the work is underway.
"This is Miyamoto," the post reads, appearing on Nintendo's official account. "I have been working on the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda' for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."
Very little is known about the film just yet, aside from the fact that Wes Ball ("Maze Runner") and Derek Connolly ("Jurassic World") will serve as the director and writer, respectively. Will it adapt the story of the hugely popular 3D "Zelda" installment "Ocarina of Time," or will it take its cues from the more modern installments like "Breath of the Wild" and its recent, super-popular sequel "Tears of the Kingdom?" Will Nintendo listen to fans and cast Hunter Schafer as Zelda? Only time will tell.
Hunter Schafer is already an incredibly accomplished actress
Whether or not she ends up playing Princess Zelda in a future "Legend of Zelda" movie, Hunter Schafer's star has been on the rise for a while, and there are absolutely zero signs that she's slowing down. Schafer rose to prominence in her first-ever role on "Euphoria" as Jules Vaughn, a young trans woman who quickly becomes involved with the show's troubled lead character, Rue Bennett (Zendaya, Schafer's close friend whose name has also been floated as a potential Zelda).
Schafer's performance as Jules is a landmark portrayal for transgender teens — Jules isn't defined entirely by being trans, but she grapples with her sexual identity and desires — and she's been extraordinarily open about the process, even once telling Variety that she worked alongside the show's creator, Sam Levinson, on Jules' storyline. As Schafer put it, she wanted to present the most authentic possible experience on screen, and in doing so, she told Levinson about her own journey. "All the complications that come with being trans and queer simultaneously, as far as that being something the public is going to see: That's really exciting to me, because that story will be accessible," Schafer said in June of 2019. "But what's also exciting is that it's not about that at all."
Schafer's next project is in a supporting role as Tigris Snow in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," the highly anticipated "Hunger Games" prequel that centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and which releases on November 17.