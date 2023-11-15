Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Reacts To Legend Of Zelda Movie Fan-Casting

Since news broke that a "Legend of Zelda" live-action movie is on the way, fans have been buzzing about their dream casting choices, which include "Euphoria" standout Hunter Schafer. Thanks to her startling resemblance to Princess Zelda herself, Schafer has been pinpointed as a potentially perfect choice to play the powerful princess — and during the premiere of her new film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Schafer responded directly to the fan casting. Apparently, she'd be absolutely thrilled to portray Princess Zelda.

"That would be so cool," Schafer told Variety regarding social media reactions hoping she'd be cast. "I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool." The outlet also notes that Schafer told Entertainment Tonight she'd be down to play the titular princess in a previous interview. "I mean yeah, that would be cool. I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That's such a good game."

As for Link, the game's hero, fan casting has been all over the place, including names like Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Love, Actually" and "Game of Thrones") and Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things"), but apart from rumblings about Anya-Taylor Joy potentially playing Zelda, Schafer seems like a pretty consistent pick amongst fans. For her part, Schafer has been abundantly clear — she wants to play Princess Zelda, and fans know she fits the part physically. Your move, Nintendo.