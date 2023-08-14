Red, White And Royal Blue: Prince Henry's Dark English History Joke Explained

One of the most enduring mysteries in British history concerns two young princes who were "lost" within the Tower of London — namely, King Edward V of England and Richard of Shrewsbury, Duke of York. See, the young Edward V was the son of the deceased King Edward IV and the still-living Queen Elizabeth Woodville, and he had the misfortune of being (nearly) crowned as the country's monarch smack in the middle of the contentious War of the Roses, which pitted family against family in a fight for the crown. After King Edward IV died in 1483, his brother, Richard told the intended King Edward V that he and his brother Richard could hang out in the Tower until it was time for the coronation. (Yes, there were only like, three names in circulation at the time, so just hang tight.) The future Richard III was, ostensibly, responsible for the well being of the boys, who were 12 and 9 years old... but after they were seen playing outside a few times, they completely vanished.

Were they murdered? Almost definitely, even though different men claimed to be the lost princes for years after the fact. Woodville was an extremely controversial player in this war — as a commoner who married a young king — and to make matters even shadier, Richard was next in line to become king after his nephews. He did become king, and while historians are mixed over who actually put a hit out on two literal children, there were plenty of parties with a vested interest in seeing those boys vanish.