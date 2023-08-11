Red, White & Royal Blue: The Sneaky Cameo By Casey McQuiston You Probably Missed

Contains spoilers for "Red, White & Royal Blue"

It's always comforting, for fans of a book set to be adapted into a film or television series, to know that the author is a big part of the adaptation process. This was definitely the case for "Red, White & Royal Blue," the queer romantic comedy written by Casey McQuiston, which was adapted by Tony Award-winning writer Matthew Lopez into an Amazon original film (Lopez also directed the movie). Not only was McQuiston involved during filming, but the author — who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — also has a sneaky little cameo in the finished movie.

As President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) and her family, including her son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) wait to hear if she's been re-elected for a second term, Alex spots his mother quietly working on a possible concession speech — and in that brief moment, McQuiston plays one of the speechwriters working alongside the incumbent president in case she loses the race. (She doesn't, in the end.)

McQuiston's brief physical appearance in "Red, White & Royal Blue" isn't their only shout-out in the movie, though. While Alex and Henry enjoy a romantic vacation at the Claremont-Diaz family ranch in Texas, they read together in a hammock; Henry is reading Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other," and Alex can clearly be seen reading McQuiston's second novel, another queer romance titled "One Last Stop."