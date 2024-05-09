The Underrated Robert Downey Jr. Movie Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Robert Downey Jr., a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and award-winning star of recent projects like "Oppenheimer," is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood these days ... but you might have forgotten about one of his mid-2010s films that's making a splash on Netflix now.

"The Judge," one of Downey Jr.'s projects that was released during his time as Iron Man in the MCU, has been lighting up the Netflix charts lately, which feels a bit surprising considering that it's definitely one of the actor's more low-profile projects. The film, which was written by Nick Schenk ("Gran Torino") and Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant") and directed by David Dobkin (known for much more lighthearted projects like "Wedding Crashers" and "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"), stars Downey Jr. alongside industry heavyweights like Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, future "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, Billy Bob Thornton, and Vincent D'Onofrio, and tells the story of a big-time lawyer who has to return to his hometown to deal with familial legal troubles.

So did critics like "The Judge" when it came out? Is it perhaps bolstered by Downey Jr.'s time as Tony Stark and appearance in the Oscar sensation "Oppenheimer?" Here's what you need to know about "The Judge" if you're considering checking it out on Netflix.