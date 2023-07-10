Robert Downey Jr. Finally Opens Up About His Dolittle Regrets

After a decade of playing Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. became the most sought-after name in Hollywood, and he will soon appear in one of this summer's most anticipated movies, the Christopher Nolan-directed "Oppenheimer." However, some of the roles the veteran performer picked in the wake of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" panned out to be total flops. None fit that bill more than "Dolittle," which was lambasted by critics and fared poorly at the box office. Now, the actor has admitted the movie wasn't what he'd hoped, calling the film a "squandered opportunity."

Speaking to The New York Times Magazine, Downey admitted that "Dolittle," the 2020 reboot about a veterinarian who can speak to animals, was a proverbial dog's breakfast of an experience. The actor regrets rushing into a new franchise before taking into account how it was being constructed. "I finished the Marvel contract and then hastily went into what had all the promise of being another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise in 'Dolittle,'" Downey said. "I had some reservations," he noted. "Me and my team seemed a little too excited about the deal and not quite excited enough about the merits of the execution."

But RDJ, as fans call him, forged ahead nonetheless. "At that point I was bulletproof," he said. Even so, he calls "Dolittle" the second most important movie he's ever made.