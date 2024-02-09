The Avengers: Endgame Meeting That Made Robert Downey Jr. Cry

It's safe to say that 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" left plenty of viewers more than a little teary-eyed. The final chapter of Marvel Studios' legendary Infinity Saga didn't disappoint, giving longtime fans a rousing and emotional final hurrah with the original Avengers. But long before "Endgame" hit the big screen, a reaction from one of the film's most prominent stars accurately predicted how audiences worldwide would view the epic finale.

The 2021 book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," which chronicles the rise of the mega movie franchise, shares a touching moment that occurred as "Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo pitched the film to Robert Downey Jr. Downey, whose role as billionaire philanthropist Tony Stark and teched-out superhero Iron Man became world famous, saw his character's journey reach its conclusion in the movie's finale, where he sacrifices himself using the Infinity Gauntlet to end Thanos' (Josh Brolin) reign.

"When we started winding down the pitch, and getting to his death, Robert started crying," Joe Russo stated. "And when we were done, he said 'That's f***ing awesome.' That's when we knew that we had to do it. Because he felt it." Given that Downey's time as Iron Man saw him go from a down-on-his-luck actor wrapped in legal troubles to headlining one of the highest-grossing movies ever released, it's easy to see how the character's powerful end got to him. And he wasn't the only Marvel star left in shambles by the movie.