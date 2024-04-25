Who Is Jessica Gunning: Why Martha From Netflix's Baby Reindeer Looks So Familiar

Major British names from Indira Varma to Russell Tovey gathered in 2013 for the four-part BBC mystery drama "What Remains" in 2013, and Jessica Gunning is in the middle of it all. She plays Melissa Young, a young woman who's found dead after two years. The peculiar circumstances of her disappearance and death form the backbone of the miniseries, and the fact that her character is dead in the show's present timeline means that Melissa exists in her own time capsule bubble for much of the time. As such, Gunning is tasked with conveying many important things that the present-day investigators attempt to track down and understand.

"There were quite a few scenes where it was just me alone in the flat so filling out those actions and telling that story was a challenge that I really enjoyed," Gunning said in an interview with the BBC. "Also mapping out her journey and filling out the gaps because you see her throughout the series as different characters at different stages of her life so it was important to me to enrich those scenes out with as much authenticity and depth as possible."

Apart from this singular acting challenge, "What Remains" also offered Gunning a far more extensive makeup and prosthetics experience than "White Heat" and its light wrinkles did. "I did have to be made up to be three weeks dead which was very surreal," she said. "But we had a really good make-up team on the show who worked on me for about five hours. In the end, it ended up looking amazing and also terrifying at the same time."