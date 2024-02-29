Exclusive Weapon X-Men Preview Reveals Why Marvel Must Enter The Wolverine Multiverse

Contains spoilers for "Weapon X-Men" #1 (by Christos Gage, Yildiray Cinar, Nolan Woodard, and VC's Clayton Cowles)

To stop a horrifyingly powerful threat about to cause major damage across space and time, a team of Wolverines is being assembled by an alternate reality's version of Jean Grey's Phoenix. Together, the group will work to try to save the multiverse from one of the biggest threats it has ever faced: Onslaught.

"Weapon X-Men" #1 spins out of the events of 2023's "Original X-Men," where the '60s versions of the Marvel Comics heroes are convinced to join this Phoenix to stop another Phoenix from wreaking havoc in the different universes. However, it turns out the Phoenix the X-Men are tasked with eliminating isn't as they initially appeared. The true danger is an alternate, disguised version of Onslaught, the manifestation of the evil side of Professor X and Magneto, who temporarily destroyed the main Marvel Universe and created the Heroes Reborn reality in its place back in 1996.

When the original X-Men are unable to stop Onslaught and are teleported back to their timeline and reality, the Phoenix turns to a handful of various Wolverines from across the mutliverse to take down the villain before it's too late. But getting the clawed heroes to work together to stop such a powerful foe will require some convincing on the Phoenix's part. After all, the five Wolverines, like their Earth-616 counterpart, are hardheaded and don't want to play nice, so their personalities predictably clash as the threat of cosmic chaos looms.