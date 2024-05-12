What Pip The Troll From Marvel's Eternals Movie Looks Like In Real Life

Pip the Troll is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most intriguing characters. His only appearance to date has been in Chloe Zhao's "Eternals," a movie that made one of its biggest stars seek therapy. Expected to be a prestige picture for Marvel, "Eternals" was a critical misfire, boasting a poor 47% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite not making much of an impact, the film is best remembered for its wild mid-credits scene, which introduces viewers to Eros (Harry Styles) and the whimsical Pip, played by comedian Patton Oswalt.

It's unclear if Eros has a future in the MCU, as "Eternals 2" looks dead after a new Marvel Studios rumor. The same can be said for Pip, who serves as Eros' friend and companion on his cosmic adventures. He has a long and rich history as a B-list character in the Marvel comics mythos. The character was first introduced in the '70s and has been a constant part of the cosmos, frequently popping up.

However, folding Pip into the MCU wasn't always the plan, as Zhao explained to Empire that the film's original ending was bleak. Hoping to lighten things up and get viewers excited for the future, the director decided to cast Styles as Eros, bringing Pip in for the ride. In the film, Pip looks similar to his comic counterpart, remaining short in stature. Oswalt's Pip is hilariously depicted as a belching drunkard who has devoted his life to serving Eros.