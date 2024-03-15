Eternals 2 Looks Dead After A New Marvel Studios Rumor

A new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios has scrapped "Eternals 2." On his Patreon page, veteran film insider Daniel Richtman, a.k.a. DanielRPK, wrote that the sequel is no longer in development, as Marvel will focus instead on more guaranteed hits and less on films that take risks.

Following the release of "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel greenlit a number of bold, intriguing projects, one of which was "Eternals." Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the film was a star-studded ensemble showing how immortal aliens have been vibing on Earth for centuries, protecting humans from the nefarious Deviants. A sprawling epic filled with large, cosmic ideas, "Eternals" emerged as a rare critical misfire for Marvel, with a 47% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The disappointment surrounding the picture and its failure to live up to the hype was so pronounced that one of the biggest stars in "Eternals" started seeking therapy. And while Zhao's film ends with several teases of what's to come next, the titular heroes might not have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, if Richtman's report proves accurate.

Further details regarding the Eternals and their future have been slim, but fans should take the alleged cancellation of the sequel with a grain of salt as it's still a rumor. But seeing as Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced major changes are coming to Marvel Studios, canceling a sequel to a less-than-successful film seems to make sense.