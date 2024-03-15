Eternals 2 Looks Dead After A New Marvel Studios Rumor
A new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios has scrapped "Eternals 2." On his Patreon page, veteran film insider Daniel Richtman, a.k.a. DanielRPK, wrote that the sequel is no longer in development, as Marvel will focus instead on more guaranteed hits and less on films that take risks.
Following the release of "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel greenlit a number of bold, intriguing projects, one of which was "Eternals." Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the film was a star-studded ensemble showing how immortal aliens have been vibing on Earth for centuries, protecting humans from the nefarious Deviants. A sprawling epic filled with large, cosmic ideas, "Eternals" emerged as a rare critical misfire for Marvel, with a 47% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The disappointment surrounding the picture and its failure to live up to the hype was so pronounced that one of the biggest stars in "Eternals" started seeking therapy. And while Zhao's film ends with several teases of what's to come next, the titular heroes might not have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, if Richtman's report proves accurate.
Further details regarding the Eternals and their future have been slim, but fans should take the alleged cancellation of the sequel with a grain of salt as it's still a rumor. But seeing as Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced major changes are coming to Marvel Studios, canceling a sequel to a less-than-successful film seems to make sense.
Eternals 2 might have been axed but the characters could return
It's not too surprising to hear that Marvel is purportedly done with the Eternals. Aside from its mixed reviews, "Eternals" wasn't the biggest box office success, grossing just north of $400 million on a $200 million budget. Following its release, the creatives behind the film expressed interest in returning to Chloe Zhao's world. In 2022, Marvel exec Nate Moore told ComicBook.com that audiences hadn't seen the last of the Eternals and that they would show up ... eventually. He notably didn't confirm a sequel.
Marvel isn't one to pick up and simply drop characters. There are several intriguing ways in which characters who debuted in "Eternals" could pop up in other marquee projects. While speaking to W Magazine, Gemma Chan said she'll return as Sersi, though she didn't mention any specific projects. It should also be noted that a sequel to "Eternals" was never actually greenlit, though even Zhao stated that she'd be on board for a second movie if the opportunity arose.
As Marvel continues to retool itself in the wake of its commercial and critical misfires, it seems like a sequel is the least of the studio's concerns. But that doesn't mean the studio is throwing away Zhao's universe — Mahershala Ali's upcoming "Blade" movie could have a villain connected to "Eternals."