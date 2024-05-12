AI Imagines What Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel 2 Could Have Looked Like

James Gunn might've revealed Superman's new movie costume (and potentially a new villain), but that doesn't stop Snyderverse fans from wondering what could've been had Henry Cavill continued to portray his version of Superman. Thanks to YouTube user Synthetic Sanctuary, an AI-generated trailer for "Man of Steel 2" has been conjured up, delivering striking images that align with the world Snyder created and imagining the potential super-smart enemy Supes could've faced. Cavill looks the part just as he always did, albeit with a few extra fingers (as is always the case with AI concepts). The major draw is the big bad Superman goes up against — Kryptonian super intelligence, Brainiac.

Appearing as a giant head in the sky, there's no mistaking the mechanical menace that has become just as iconic a threat to Superman as Lex Luthor. Rather than sporting the metallic sheen often shown in the Superman comics, this Brainiac appears to be born from the Krypton we first see in Snyder's 2013 film. The layered, almost organic-like aesthetic perfectly matches the Kryptonian tech and attire the locals of the doomed planet use and wear. It's a shame, then, that this was the same threat Snyder was hoping to unleash on the DC Extended Universe for the "Man of Steel" sequel.