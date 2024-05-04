How Henry Cavill's Superman Story Would Have Ended, According To Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's take on Superman (Henry Cavill) in "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman," and "Justice League" is polarizing. However, some fans would like to see him get the chance to conclude the story on his terms. "Justice League" sets up an apocalyptic future where the Kryptonian hero is buddies with Darkseid (Ray Porter), and it's clear the filmmaker had a specific vision in mind for his arc. Evil Supes wouldn't have stuck around permanently, though, as Snyder would have brought him back to the light after Darkseid obtained the Anti-Life Equation he wanted in the Snyder Cut.

"He was going to have to succumb to the Anti-life, be destroyed, turn the clock back, and then get his chance for this battle against Darkseid. If you will... that would have finished his trilogy of becoming this guardian, and sort of, return him to his humanity," Snyder told GQ while looking back at his DCEU run.

The ability to time travel is one of Superman's most unknown powers. However, it's been largely abandoned since "Superman: The Movie," which concludes with our hero flying around the Earth very fast so he can reverse history. Snyder didn't elaborate on how the Man of Steel would have performed this extraordinary feat in his unmade movie, and we'll probably never get to see it happen, as Snyder's iteration of Superman is officially a thing of the past.