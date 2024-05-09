S.W.A.T. Season 7: Who Plays Olivia Navarro In Episode 11?
It looks like Victor Tan (David Lim) will finally have a happy ending. After enduring a broken marriage and coping with the mistakes he made on the job front, he's landed a steady but casual relationship with war correspondent Olivia Navarro (Emily Alabi). During "Whispers," it appears that their newfound connection is in jeopardy — Olivia has been offered a job that will take her out of town, and Victor has been anchored in place in Los Angeles after being hand-picked by Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington) to take over his position at S.W.A.T. academy.
It takes a hostage situation at the black-tie dinner where Victor has escorted Olivia to change things for the couple. It's a tall order for Victor, who once believed he was too much of a screw-up to attain any position of power at SWAT. Still, he manages to rescue Olivia's journalist friend and secure the area while waiting for outside help. To his relief, Olivia happily seals their commitment and then confesses that she intends to turn down the job offer to stay in California.
Emily Alabi, who plays Olivia in both "Whispers" and Episode 8 of Season 7, "Family Man," has become a familiar face to cop drama fans in recent years. She played Mahina, the love interest of T.C. Calvin (Stephen Hill) in six episodes of NBC's reboot of "Magnum P.I.," which was canceled before it made it to five seasons. Mahina stands as one of her best-known roles outside of "S.W.A.T." But she's managed to diversify her resume, taking roles in comedies, science fiction sagas, and Christmas TV movies.
Emily Alabi made a name for herself on Magnum PI
Besides "S.W.A.T." and "Magnum P.I.," Emily Alabi appeared in six episodes of the Paramount + drama "Pickett" as Shenandoah. During her early years as an actor, she appeared in minor roles in Nickcoms and Disneycoms such as "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," "Austin and Ally," and "Shake It Up." She recurred four times on "Teen Wolf" as a skinwalker and also appeared in three episodes of "The Runaways" as Cassandra.
The actor is also an accomplished dancer who dances salsa professionally with her brother, Junior. As a dancer, she's tripped the light fantastic on "Jane the Virgin," made it to the third quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" in 2017, performed as a dancer on "Dancing with the Stars," choreographed Netflix's "Selena: The Series," and appeared in the "We Don't Talk About Bruno" number at the 2022 Oscars.
She told Hidden Remote in 2022 that her goal is to spread emotional wealth to the next generation. "Right now, my focus is to pursue acting full time," she said. "I definitely want to be one of those Latinas that truly makes an impact and is up on those stages and platforms sharing my story. And I hope that I can inspire other little girls to want to do the same."
In more recent years, Alabi appeared on "NCIS," "The Rookie," "Found," and "FBI: International." She also made a few pit stops in the Christmas TV movie genre, appearing in "Blending Christmas" and "The Christmas Edition." And with "S.W.A.T." being canceled and then saved for an 8th season, perhaps she'll pop up once again as Victor's sweetheart. Can wedding bells be far behind?