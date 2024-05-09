S.W.A.T. Season 7: Who Plays Olivia Navarro In Episode 11?

It looks like Victor Tan (David Lim) will finally have a happy ending. After enduring a broken marriage and coping with the mistakes he made on the job front, he's landed a steady but casual relationship with war correspondent Olivia Navarro (Emily Alabi). During "Whispers," it appears that their newfound connection is in jeopardy — Olivia has been offered a job that will take her out of town, and Victor has been anchored in place in Los Angeles after being hand-picked by Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington) to take over his position at S.W.A.T. academy.

It takes a hostage situation at the black-tie dinner where Victor has escorted Olivia to change things for the couple. It's a tall order for Victor, who once believed he was too much of a screw-up to attain any position of power at SWAT. Still, he manages to rescue Olivia's journalist friend and secure the area while waiting for outside help. To his relief, Olivia happily seals their commitment and then confesses that she intends to turn down the job offer to stay in California.

Emily Alabi, who plays Olivia in both "Whispers" and Episode 8 of Season 7, "Family Man," has become a familiar face to cop drama fans in recent years. She played Mahina, the love interest of T.C. Calvin (Stephen Hill) in six episodes of NBC's reboot of "Magnum P.I.," which was canceled before it made it to five seasons. Mahina stands as one of her best-known roles outside of "S.W.A.T." But she's managed to diversify her resume, taking roles in comedies, science fiction sagas, and Christmas TV movies.