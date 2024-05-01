S.W.A.T. Season 7: Why Episode 10 Is Such A Key Change For Victor Tan And Deacon Kay
Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 7, Episode 10 — "SNAFU"
It's been a long time coming, but Victor Tan (David Lim) has finally stepped out on his own and claimed his spot near the top of the "S.W.A.T." mountain. At least part of that is due to the upcoming retirement of David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington), which changed everything we know about the character.
During "SNAFU," Deacon declares that he wants Tan to take over his position as a leader at S.W.A.T. Academy and step up to the plate to claim his job training rookies. Tan is flattered, but he needs time to think it over. Temporarily, he rejects Kay's request, believing that he doesn't have the discipline or the chops to guide future students. But Kay thinks his friend is the best of the best and doesn't care about his supposed lack of experience. It takes acting as a backup to Alexis Cabrera (Brigitte Kali Canales) on a case to make Tan realize he's shaped up and is ready to prove himself as a leader. At the end of the day, he confidently leads Deacon's class in marksmanship solo while Hondo (Shemar Moore) must confront Deacon's empty locker, adding to his troubled state of mind.
It's been a long climb to the top for Victor, who started as a cocky rookie and has ended up the calm, cool-headed leader of the squad.
Victor Tan's S.W.A.T. ascension has been a long time coming
Victor Tan started off on "S.W.A.T." as a rookie officer who always seemed ready to bring a rough-and-ready edge. The character's hotheaded nature has gotten him in trouble more than once during his time on 20-Squad. Recently, he was involved in a barroom brawl that earned him a brief suspension. He's also coping with a rollercoaster estrangement between himself and his almost-ex, Bonnie Lonsdale (Karissa Lee Staples), with whom he is contemplating reconciling.
And yet, despite his qualms, Tan definitely seems to have the talent and drive to push the entire squad to greater heights. In "SNAFU," Tan and Deacon Kay hold a contest between Zoe Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), Miguel Alfaro (Niko Pepaj), and Alexis Cabrera that sees the trio compete over a golden ticket, which will give them a lucky pass to a John Mayer concert. The team bonding exercise works and proves that the passing of the torch between Deacon and Victor is perfectly justified.
