S.W.A.T. Season 7: Why Episode 10 Is Such A Key Change For Victor Tan And Deacon Kay

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 7, Episode 10 — "SNAFU"

It's been a long time coming, but Victor Tan (David Lim) has finally stepped out on his own and claimed his spot near the top of the "S.W.A.T." mountain. At least part of that is due to the upcoming retirement of David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington), which changed everything we know about the character.

During "SNAFU," Deacon declares that he wants Tan to take over his position as a leader at S.W.A.T. Academy and step up to the plate to claim his job training rookies. Tan is flattered, but he needs time to think it over. Temporarily, he rejects Kay's request, believing that he doesn't have the discipline or the chops to guide future students. But Kay thinks his friend is the best of the best and doesn't care about his supposed lack of experience. It takes acting as a backup to Alexis Cabrera (Brigitte Kali Canales) on a case to make Tan realize he's shaped up and is ready to prove himself as a leader. At the end of the day, he confidently leads Deacon's class in marksmanship solo while Hondo (Shemar Moore) must confront Deacon's empty locker, adding to his troubled state of mind.

It's been a long climb to the top for Victor, who started as a cocky rookie and has ended up the calm, cool-headed leader of the squad.