Chicago Fire Season 12: Why Episode 11 Is A Game-Changer For Kelly Severide

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 11 — "Inside Man"

This has been a bit of a wild season for recent Chicago returnee Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and some of it's been a little worrying. Bouncing back and forth between the ATF assignment — which keeps pulling on his heartstrings – and his marriage to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Severide has tried to follow his ambition while he keeps his love and connection to Firehouse 51 alive. And it looks like the episode "Inside Man" will complicate things much more for him.

Per an interview with showrunner Andrea Newman published by TVLine, Severide goes missing when he sees something untoward happening at the firehouse after hours as he and some crew members, including his wife, work the night shift. Severide and his engine are gone when Kidd wakes up, leading her to chase him down.

Newman said that this will be a chance for audiences to see Severide do something he hasn't done in awhile — be a fully unleashed man of action. "Severide has been trapped behind a desk lately, covering the firehouse for Boden, doing paperwork, etc., and it felt like, in some ways, he was a caged animal ready to break out and go tear some stuff apart," she explained.

That's a big change-up from most of what he's done in Season 12, and Newman said Kinney was raring to go. "Taylor is so game for this kind of thing. He loves the action and is a very physical guy." Newman noted that all of the male cast members train with real firefighters, and Kinney has relished such activity.

How will Kidd react to her husband's brush with danger? Let's just say she'll be two steps behind him.