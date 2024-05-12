The Origins Of Skibidi Toilet Explained

In early 2023, seemingly overnight, the youth of the world became obsessed with creepy, disembodied heads that pop out of toilets and sing a catchy tune. This was the dawn of "Skibidi Toilet," a series of found-footage horror-comedy-action short videos on YouTube that has garnered an ever-growing diehard Generation Alpha viewership. While older YouTube users might be binging the slew of free TV shows and movies available on the video platform, this is the kind of content that's catching the eyes of kids.

Created by YouTuber DaFuq!?Boom!, whose total subscriber count skyrocketed to over 41 million in May 2024 thanks to the popularity of the series, "Skibidi Toilet" has caused quite a moral panic since its inception, with parents and teachers claiming that it's causing brain rot in youngsters. In fact, this panic has gotten so bad that Russian authorities have investigated the disturbing meme.

Still, there's more to "Skibidi Toilet" than meets the eye. While there is admittedly some crudeness and eye-rolling weirdness about singing heads popping out of toilets and urinals, the more you watch the series, the more you appreciate the increasingly good animation, dialogue-free storytelling, and surprisingly deep storyline about war and conflict. Here are the origins of "Skibidi Toilet," the most baffling Gen Alpha internet trend, explained.