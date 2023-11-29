The Josh Hutcherson TikTok Trend Explained: How Whistle Became The New Rickroll

Josh Hutcherson has been a Hollywood heartthrob for a while now. He made his debut in the industry as a child actor, but he really broke out with his role as Peeta in the "Hunger Games" movies, and in 2023, he had a notable role in "Five Nights at Freddy's." People obsessing over Hutcherson (occasionally in jest) has been taken to a new level thanks to an absurd TikTok trend, but what's it all about?

The Josh Hutcherson "Whistle" trend was helped on its way to becoming viral by TokTik user @misowenfr, who uploaded a fan edit of the actor dating back to 2014. The original video comes from YouTuber @MetroGirlzStation, who made a slideshow featuring images of Hutcherson set to "Whistle" by Joel Merry. The video has garnered millions of views in the time since it's been up, but it found new life on TikTok, where users took the slideshow and repurposed it as a joke.

While @misowenfr simply uploaded the original video, other users took it and put it in unusual places. For example, TikToker @munne.png shared a video of someone slicing into a tangerine, only for the slideshow to start playing on the inside of the fruit. The Josh Hutcherson TikTok trend is essentially a new form of Rickrolling, a classic internet gag that involves the music video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" popping up where you'd least expect it. From calculators to helmets, you never know where Hutcherson may appear next.