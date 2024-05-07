The Untold Truth Of Ohio Final Boss

Be it because of the rapid and widespread adoption of TikTok, the steady maturation of Generation Alpha, or the unprecedented meme pressure cooker that was the first string of COVID-19 lockdowns, it seems as though there are just too many internet people to keep track of anymore.

From YouTubers to Twitch streamers to whatever the hell a "Skibidi Toilet" is, this current phase of digital content creators has arguably evolved from mainstream celebrity culture (in the vein of that enjoyed by, say, the PewDiePie's or Fred's of yesteryear) to something far more esoteric, stratified, and impenetrably online. In other words, the internet arguably feels more separated than it ever has — a loose ecosystem of distinct, constantly changing worlds that only briefly brush up against one another before usually shattering into oblivion. Memes can die days after they start or balloon uncontrollably until they somehow become the basis for an episode of "Family Guy" or an entire Netflix original series.

All this is to say that you're likely here because your brain is currently trying to process the phrase "Ohio Final Boss." Wherever you first heard or saw this bizarre title (almost certainly against your will), the sheer amount of digital noise that undoubtedly surrounds every bit of online discussion probably didn't help you make much sense of it. And while we can't make you un-learn this phrase, we can fill your brain with the requisite lore so that it doesn't float around in your head like a useless cultural non-sequitur.