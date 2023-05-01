Half-Life Could Be The Next Great Video Game Movie - If It Breaks The Game's One Big Rule

To paraphrase the G-Man, the right video game adaptation in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world. And while the heyday of "Half-Life" may have faded, it could still be that adaptation. The famed first-person shooter series is still as fondly remembered today for its influence on modern game design as it is for disappointing failure to release a proper third installment. However, maybe the time is perfect for this franchise to return to us in the form of a great live-action video game movie?

At face value, "Half-Life" seems ripe for a screen adaptation. Its complicated saga of parallel universes, mysterious alien empires, and a Ph.D. who murders monsters with a crowbar has all the makings of a modern sci-fi classic.

Of course, there's also one glaring obstacle. Gordon Freeman, the beloved player character of the games, is a longtime sufferer of silent protagonist-itis. He's the archetypical shooter lead from the late 1990s and early 2000s: a man who carries the fate of the universe but has no discernable attributes to speak of. For obvious reasons, that would need to change in a "Half-Life" movie or TV series. It's tough to craft a compelling protagonist without any real personality. However, the video games have already laid the groundwork for a more nuanced and robust version of Gordon Freeman. With recent gritty video game adaptations like "The Last of Us" finding massive success in the mainstream, "Half-Life" could be the next series to make the big jump.