NCIS: Hawaii Season 3's Cliffhanger, Explained

Contains spoilers for the "NCIS: Hawai'i" series finale

There's nothing harder for TV lovers to cope with than a series that manages to take an early and unexpected bow. "NCIS: Hawai'i" took a risk in concluding its season with an open-ended cliffhanger. Unfortunately, now that the drama's been canceled, viewers are never going to find out how things pan out for Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of the crew.

"Divided We Conquer" showed "NCIS: Los Angeles" vet Sam Hana (LL Cool J) in the aftermath of his elite team being exposed Compound Z, a deadly bioweapon, with the event leaving Sam in a critical state. The team is immediately on the hunt for Dr. Analisa Cruz (Rachel Marsh), the compound's creator and an anti-American rabble-rouser. With half the team in Serbia and some of it in Hawaii, it takes a joint effort to bring in Cruz, get the antidote, and save Sam's life.

Everything works out well, with the team ultimately saving Sam's life. He's getting ready to return to Los Angeles, and everyone unites to give him a farewell party. Later, Jane goes home to an empty house and sees Maggie Shaw (Julie White) waiting for her. "No, Janey. Julie [Jane's daughter] isn't here. And you're probably going to need a drink for what's coming next..." Maggie says. The episode then fades to black.

Unfortunately, the audience will never find out what sort of challenge Jane's been given. Perhaps someday, Jane and her team might be worked into another branch of the "NCIS" family, but until then, viewers will have to wonder what happens next. In any event, they showed up in droves to lend their support the show's last outing.