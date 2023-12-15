What Happened To LL Cool J's Sam Hanna On NCIS: Los Angeles?

The final episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" first aired on May 21, 2023, concluding a run of more than 320 episodes across 14 seasons. Some of its principal characters, like G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), have now effectively exited from the NCIS universe, though future cameo appearances are likely not out of the question. However, the "NCIS: LA" finale isn't the end for LL Cool J's character Sam Hanna, who appears in two episodes of "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 2 and will become a regular cast member in Season 3.

At the start of the final episode of "NCIS: LA," titled "New Beginnings, Part Two," Hanna is accompanying Callen on what has essentially become a routine sort of special mission for the two of them. What makes this one particularly unique is that Callen is getting married to Anna Kolcheck (Bar Poly) afterward. Meanwhile, Hanna learns that a medical trial may well save the life of his father, Raymond Hanna (Richard Gant).

While the occasion of Callen's wedding works as a happy ending for the "NCIS: LA" crew, the finale decides to have its cake and eat it too, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger — Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is in Morocco, and it's up to Hanna, Callen, and Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) to rescue her. Hanna, then, has an important mission in his future after "NCIS: LA," the details of which may well surface in the franchise's future.