Why Mark Harmon Won't Appear In The NCIS Gibbs Prequel Series (For Now)
Special Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may no longer be part of the mainline "NCIS" series, but fans of the franchise will learn more about the character in the forthcoming prequel spin-off, "NCIS: Origins." The show follows Gibbs as a younger man, with Harmon returning to provide narration. Austin Stowell will play the younger version of Gibbs, but undoubtedly, some fans want to know if Harmon will be seen in the flesh on the new show.
CBS Studios President David Stapf and CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach spoke with Deadline about all things "NCIS," including whether Harmon will appear on "NCIS: Origins" in possible flash-forwards. Reisenbach didn't promise anything but stated, "In terms of flash-forwards, I don't think it's something we've talked about, that doesn't feel like the DNA of that show to me, at least right now. But you never know, when we're in Season 10, we're taking creative risks and having fun. So if that's something [showrunners Gina Monreal and David North] wanted to tackle down the road, we'd be open to it."
It's an admittedly tricky proposition, as there's going to be a new iteration of Gibbs for "NCIS: Origins." Having Harmon show up in some capacity would need to make sense within the story and not merely come across as fan service. However, given that he's already narrating the show, there could be a plot device ready and waiting to bring Harmon back on screen.
The door's also open for Mark Harmon to return to NCIS
With that quote in mind, fans probably shouldn't expect Mark Harmon to appear in person on "NCIS: Origins" when it debuts in late 2024 or early 2025. It might be best to allow the show to establish its own identity before relying on a role for the actor (outside of any narration he provides). At this time, it also sounds like a possible return to "NCIS" may be a long shot. It's a complicated situation for Harmon to return to "NCIS" for Season 21 or at any point in the future, as the actor's kept busy with other projects. However, Amy Reisenbach insists to Deadline that "The door for Mark is always open" should he desire a comeback.
Although Harmon may not act in front of the camera for the NCIS franchise anytime soon, he's been heavily involved in the development of "NCIS: Origins." David Stapf explained the genesis of the new prequel series: "Mark and [his son] Sean Harmon had this idea with [writers] David North and Gina Monreal, and they brought it to us. I was like, oh my gosh, this idea is great." Interestingly enough, Sean Harmon portrayed a younger Gibbs in flashbacks on "NCIS," so if any duo understands this character, it would be the two Harmons.
Whether or not NCIS fans physically see Harmon on a show again, he still has an important role within the franchise. In addition to ushering in "NCIS: Origins," he continues to be an executive producer on "NCIS," so the property has his fingerprints all over it.