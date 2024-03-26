Why Mark Harmon Won't Appear In The NCIS Gibbs Prequel Series (For Now)

Special Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may no longer be part of the mainline "NCIS" series, but fans of the franchise will learn more about the character in the forthcoming prequel spin-off, "NCIS: Origins." The show follows Gibbs as a younger man, with Harmon returning to provide narration. Austin Stowell will play the younger version of Gibbs, but undoubtedly, some fans want to know if Harmon will be seen in the flesh on the new show.

CBS Studios President David Stapf and CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach spoke with Deadline about all things "NCIS," including whether Harmon will appear on "NCIS: Origins" in possible flash-forwards. Reisenbach didn't promise anything but stated, "In terms of flash-forwards, I don't think it's something we've talked about, that doesn't feel like the DNA of that show to me, at least right now. But you never know, when we're in Season 10, we're taking creative risks and having fun. So if that's something [showrunners Gina Monreal and David North] wanted to tackle down the road, we'd be open to it."

It's an admittedly tricky proposition, as there's going to be a new iteration of Gibbs for "NCIS: Origins." Having Harmon show up in some capacity would need to make sense within the story and not merely come across as fan service. However, given that he's already narrating the show, there could be a plot device ready and waiting to bring Harmon back on screen.