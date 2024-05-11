Did Marvel Or DC Have 2023's Biggest Superhero Movie Flop?

It's no secret that Marvel and DC had a rough 2023. Last year was filled with box office flops that changed Hollywood forever, with the two most pronounced releases being "The Marvels" and "The Flash." Both films emerged as major financial and cultural misfires for the dueling superhero studios, proving that franchise fatigue is a trend that can't be ignored. Between the two, the biggest flop is "The Marvels," as Deadline reports Marvel's team-up film lost the studio some $237 million. "The Flash" lost Warner Bros. around $155 million.

"The Marvels" completely bombed at the box office, making just shy of $200 million, and becoming the lowest-grossing entry in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The Flash," meanwhile, earned just $266 million. Ultimately, both films were decimated at the box office, emerging as some of the lowest-grossing blockbusters in recent memory.

Their failures immediately signaled to studios that audience trends were shifting and that viewers weren't afraid to vote for their wallets. Following their respective flops, both studios have decided to pivot and go back to the drawing board, hoping to focus on quality, not quantity. Marvel is reeling back its output, while DC is actively restructuring and rebooting itself, with "Superman" director James Gunn now in charge of the franchise.