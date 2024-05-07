New Lord Of The Rings 'Trailer' Casts Tom Holland As Frodo In A Hilarious Deepfake

If you see any headlines saying Tom Holland will appear in a "Lord of the Rings" reboot, don't believe it. The trailer in question is a deepfake — and a darn good one too. It depicts an alleged "reboot" of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy featuring Tom Holland as Frodo Baggins. Joining him in his quest is his faithful servant Samwise, recast as Jacob Batalon (who also plays Ned, Peter Parker's newly minted sorcerer best friend in the MCU).

The nearly two-minute trailer utilizes several clips from both of Peter Jackson's Middle-earth trilogies. We see pre-existing shots of places like Bag End, Lake-town, and the Lonely Mountain. A lofty mountain peak scene from Amazon Prime's "The Rings of Power" series is also included. Scattered amid this repurposed footage are several deepfake scenes with both actors' faces layered over the bodies and movements of Elijah Wood's Frodo and Sean Astin's Samwise. Their voices are even adjusted to sound like the faux actor replacements for dramatic effect. The clickbaity title for the trailer reads "The Lord of the Rings (2025) – First Trailer | Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon."

The jolly little clip was put together by KH Studios, a YouTube channel committed to "creating concept trailers and much more just for fun and to bring entertainment to all of you." The channel's home page adds that its trailer mashups are derivations of existing or potential projects from real studios and that its content helps to amp up anticipation for future releases—both of the legitimate and hopeful variety.