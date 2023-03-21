We Could Be Getting Middle-Earth Projects Beyond Warner Bros. And Amazon Studios

Last year the rights to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" changed hands for the first time in decades, when they were acquired by Embracer Group. This led to a shake-up in who would be permitted to create and distribute full-length feature films set in Middle-earth, moving forward.

Just to keep everyone on the same page: Amazon Studio's "The Rings of Power" is based on the television rights, which the studio purchased separately and directly from the Tolkien Estate.

Earlier this year, there was a bit of drama surrounding whether Warner Bros would remain the primary studio creating Middle-earth content or not. It wasn't long, though, before news came down that the studio would indeed retain its prominent role in Tolkienian on-screen content creation through the rights it was leasing from Embracer. But — and this is a big "but" — WB was not necessarily in sole possession of those rights. At the time of these announcements, the fan site Fellowship of Fans clarified that the rights weren't exclusive to Warner Bros. And now, the same source has broken the news that there is potential for that company to have to make room for other studios to partake in a growing cinematic Middle-earth salad.

According to the scoop, Embracer Group has trademarked "The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth" for, among other things — quoting directly from the trademark text — "Entertainment services, namely, the provision of a website featuring non-downloadable continuing movies featuring fantasy stories and fantasy characters delivered by viewing on a big screen, television, satellite, portable electronic devices, or the Internet." To put it another way, we could be getting streamable Middle-earth content, which Fellowship of Fans also claimed to confirm as being "in the same continuity/ related to the recent Magic: The Gathering card games."