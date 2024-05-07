Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Role Is 'Better Than You Can Imagine'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some truly high-caliber actors grace its films and TV series over the years, and it looks like one more exceptional actor will join the ranks. Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" to immense acclaim, told a crowd at Brazilian fan convention CCXP (via Collider) that he's joined the MCU but wouldn't state who he's playing. Let the fan theories commence!

For a while, Esposito fought to play Professor X in the MCU, a role previously portrayed by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" films. The actor said at the panel that he wouldn't be playing Charles Xavier, but it would be "better than you can imagine." Another interesting tidbit came when Esposito told the crowd how they'd see this role "sooner rather than later."

There are plenty of roles that Esposito could play. Gamblers believe Esposito could be a shoo-in to play Marvel villain Doctor Doom, especially with a "Fantastic Four" movie slated to come out in 2025. However, his "sooner rather than later" comment might suggest that his character could appear in something prior to "Fantastic Four," but whatever it ends up being, Esposito's going to be amazing.