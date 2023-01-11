Giancarlo Esposito Is Still Fighting To Be Professor X In The MCU

"Better Call Saul" star Giancarlo Esposito wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and fans have already given him an idea for who he'd like to play.

As Marvel Studios looks to cast its own versions of key Marvel Comics characters, numerous high-profile actors are hoping — and in some cases actively campaigning — for their shot in the MCU. Newly minted Golden Globe winner Austin Butler ("Elvis") was rumored to be pushing for the role of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot (via MovieWeb), while Adam Driver ("White Noise") is reportedly a front runner for Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic (via Dexerto). Ke Huy Quan also recently expressed his excitement when he finally got his own call to join the MCU — "RRR" breakout N.T. Rama Rao Jr., however, is still eagerly waiting for his. Indeed, the superhero game is a popular and lucrative one, so it's no wonder so many actors want to join in.

For his part, Esposito is no stranger to the comic book genre. He voiced iconic "Batman" villain Ra's al Ghul in the animated film "Son of Batman," as well as Black Spider in "Batman: Assault on Arkham." He recurs as the infamous Lex Luthor in HBO's critically lauded "Harley Quinn" series, and even plays the Luthor-esque businessman Stan Edgar on Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys." Even since his turn as Gus Fring in "Breaking Bad," it seems as though casting directors have no trouble imaging him as a terrifying, larger-than-life adversary. Esposito, however, seemingly wants his hypothetical Marvel character to be far less nefarious.