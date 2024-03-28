Exclusive TMNT Preview Teases A Bloody End To The Ninja Turtles' Biggest Story

From the darker early days of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to the kid-friendly era that began in the 1990s and beyond, there's little question the iconic franchise has stood the test of time. Now, the Turtles are set to enter a new era under writer Jason Aaron – but before that happens, the Turtles' long-running IDW Publishing series is coming to an exciting, and possibly (likely?) bloody close.

In the current "TMNT" series by Sophie Campbell and Vincenzo Federici, the Turtles are fighting to protect their futures in a time-bending story set in different timelines. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, Jennika, and their other allies are working together to stop Armaggon, a giant-shark-like creature who is causing mayhem across various eras, including Feudal Japan where he plans to eliminate the Hamato sons, who are destined to be reincarnated as each of the Turtles. Meanwhile, in the future, a version of Donatello has made contact with Armaggon and is working to stop him there. The story marks the end of the current run and will usher in a new age for the Turtles.

In Looper's exclusive first look at "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150" by Campbell, Federici, Ronda Pattison, Fero Pe, Luis Antonio Delgado, Dan Duncan, Shawn Lee, and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman (who serves as a story consultant), the chaos comes to a head as the Turtles' final battle against Armaggon unfolds.