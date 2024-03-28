Exclusive TMNT Preview Teases A Bloody End To The Ninja Turtles' Biggest Story
From the darker early days of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to the kid-friendly era that began in the 1990s and beyond, there's little question the iconic franchise has stood the test of time. Now, the Turtles are set to enter a new era under writer Jason Aaron – but before that happens, the Turtles' long-running IDW Publishing series is coming to an exciting, and possibly (likely?) bloody close.
In the current "TMNT" series by Sophie Campbell and Vincenzo Federici, the Turtles are fighting to protect their futures in a time-bending story set in different timelines. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, Jennika, and their other allies are working together to stop Armaggon, a giant-shark-like creature who is causing mayhem across various eras, including Feudal Japan where he plans to eliminate the Hamato sons, who are destined to be reincarnated as each of the Turtles. Meanwhile, in the future, a version of Donatello has made contact with Armaggon and is working to stop him there. The story marks the end of the current run and will usher in a new age for the Turtles.
In Looper's exclusive first look at "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150" by Campbell, Federici, Ronda Pattison, Fero Pe, Luis Antonio Delgado, Dan Duncan, Shawn Lee, and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman (who serves as a story consultant), the chaos comes to a head as the Turtles' final battle against Armaggon unfolds.
The Turtles last stand begins
In our exclusive preview of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" #150, Armaggon's attack is in full swing as the dangerous foe topples its surroundings while showing off his terrifying power. Meanwhile, Venus, Donatello, and the future version of Michelangelo deal with Future Bob, who is working with the mutant shark. Donnie and Venus end up escaping and following a future version of Donatello through a portal, leading them to yet another timeline. There, the pair encounters a group of Turtles being experimented on. Though it's not clear if it's the original core Turtles or the versions from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin" universe, the implication is that it is the main group, pre-mutation.
Sophie Campbell, the writer of IDW Publishing's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" since Issue #101, offers thanks to readers for reading the series while expressing excitement over what's coming next. "It's been a dream working on this series for as long as I have," Campbell told Looper. "Thank you to everyone who gave my run a shot. I'll eventually see you guys again over in 'Mutant Nation,' too!"
The Turtles are relaunching soon
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" #150 will conclude the current series, as the milestone issue clears the decks for a relaunch helmed by superstar writer Jason Aaron.
In January, it was announced that Aaron's relaunch of the long-running series starts in June with a 10-page story in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha" #1. After that, a new ongoing starts with the first four issues each featuring a different guest artist and focusing on a member of the iconic superteam. Joelle Jones is drawing Issue #1 focusing on Raphael, Rafael Albuquerque is drawing the second issue starring Michelangelo, Cliff Chiang is tackling Leonardo for Issue #3, while Chris Burnham is taking on Donatello for the final chapter of the four-issue arc.
Aaron, who concluded his long-running arc on Marvel's Avengers last year, said working on the Turtles is a dream job. "I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways," Aaron told IGN. "In terms of what's to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle."
For those worried Aaron's stories will wipe out the continuity and storylines Campbell created during her time on the comic, IGN promises the series continues what's been established in the soon-to-be-concluded run and isn't a reboot, though the comic is designed to be new reader-friendly.
Campbell will continue in the world of TMNT
While it's sad for fans to see Sophie Campbell's time on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series come to a close, the oversized issue will set the stage for the future of the Turtles and serve as a fitting end-cap to the current acclaimed story. Plus, Campbell will continue to write tales based in the TMNT world, working alongside Tom Waltz in the upcoming "TMNT: Mutant Nation," which continues to expand the IDW Publishing universe she helped build.
Below, check out the main cover for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" #150 by Vincenzo Federici, followed by the text solicitation for the issue. Kevin Eastman and Campbell draw the secondary cover.
Everything has been building to this double-size celebration! And here at the end, we'll return to the start...Donatello has been searching for his future self to understand how he can fight Armaggon. Now, knowing where he is (or should we say "when he is"?) Donatello is racing to his past to convene with his future. Can he get there and learn what he needs to before Armaggon eats the TMNT out of the timeline? This epic finale from writer Sophie Campbell and a roster of all-star artists pays off on years of IDW storytelling, reckoning with the history of the Turtles while also setting the stage for the next mutation of must-read TMNT comics.
Readers will learn how the story ends when "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" #150 arrives on April 17, 2024. The 68-page issue retails for $9.99 USD.