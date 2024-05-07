George Miller Has A 'Thing' About Anya Taylor-Joy's Mouth & It Changed Her Furiosa

Director George Miller had one major note for Anya Taylor-Joy while they worked on the "Mad Max" film "Furiosa" together — and, weirdly, it had to do with her mouth.

During a cover story in Variety, Taylor-Joy said that while she and Miller worked on the long-awaited prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" centered around the warrior Furiosa — played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film — he kept giving her the same note over and over. "We'd do takes where he'd be like, 'Do it again with your mouth closed,'" the Golden Globe-winning actress said. "He has a thing about my mouth. He thinks when my mouth is open, I look too young." Based on that note, Taylor-Joy would approach every scene with her jaw firmly clamped shut, and she thinks the overall product is better because of it.

So why does Taylor-Joy think her clenched mouth really makes the film's message clear? "This is the wasteland, and any outbreak of emotion is punished by death," she explained to profiler Ramin Setoodeh. "Any empathy is punished by death — any kindness, really. It all made sense to me. I think the restrictions that were placed on me by George did create a radiation off the character, because she is being suppressed continuously throughout the film." Luckily for Taylor-Joy, one of her other facial features did a lot of heavy lifting in her performance.