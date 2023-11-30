Furiosa's First Trailer Revs Up A High-Octane Origin Story For Mad Max Fans
Rev up those engines, "Mad Max" fans — the trailer for "Furiosa" is finally here. It has been roughly eight whole years since George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" wowed audiences, only for the franchise to return to a period of relative dormancy. Thankfully, one of that movie's breakout characters Furiosa is set to move the franchise forward with her own spin-off film.
Based on what we've already known about "Furiosa" so far, there's been plenty for fans to get excited over. While Charlize Theron won't be leading the movie as the grown-up Furiosa seen in "Fury Road," none other than "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will be taking over as a younger iteration of the character. Similarly, fans know that the movie will serve as a prequel to "Fury Road," explaining how Furiosa was taken from her homeland and how she ended up in the company of Immortan Joe.
The cast and plot of "Furiosa" already appealed to fans on paper, but the first trailer for the movie offers an ever closer look at what the prequel will entail — and it looks to be one of the most ambitious, action-packed "Mad Max" entries yet.
Furiosa is firing on all cylinders
By the looks of it, "Furiosa" seems to be bringing back a lot of what fans loved about "Mad Max: Fury Road" and dialing it all up to 11. There's thrilling set pieces, an epic score, and downright gorgeous cinematography that somehow conveys both the bleakness and beauty of the post-apocalypse better than most other movies.
Perhaps the most notable thing about the trailer is that fans finally get their first in-motion glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy's rendition of Furiosa. From this early look alone, it seems she's set to do quite a convincing job. This version of Furiosa may be younger, but she's clearly well on her way to becoming the badass, rugged survivalist fans know and love from "Fury Road." Audiences also get a peek at some of the supporting cast, including MCU star Chris Hemsworth's intriguing new character.
While the trailer offers some tantalizing glimpses into Furiosa's tragic origin story, it's clear that the movie is still holding many of its cards close to its chest. Fans will be able to see everything "Furiosa" has in store when it releases on May 24, 2024.