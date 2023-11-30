Furiosa's First Trailer Revs Up A High-Octane Origin Story For Mad Max Fans

Rev up those engines, "Mad Max" fans — the trailer for "Furiosa" is finally here. It has been roughly eight whole years since George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" wowed audiences, only for the franchise to return to a period of relative dormancy. Thankfully, one of that movie's breakout characters Furiosa is set to move the franchise forward with her own spin-off film.

Based on what we've already known about "Furiosa" so far, there's been plenty for fans to get excited over. While Charlize Theron won't be leading the movie as the grown-up Furiosa seen in "Fury Road," none other than "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will be taking over as a younger iteration of the character. Similarly, fans know that the movie will serve as a prequel to "Fury Road," explaining how Furiosa was taken from her homeland and how she ended up in the company of Immortan Joe.

The cast and plot of "Furiosa" already appealed to fans on paper, but the first trailer for the movie offers an ever closer look at what the prequel will entail — and it looks to be one of the most ambitious, action-packed "Mad Max" entries yet.