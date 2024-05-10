Eva Mendes' Bluey Episode Flopped For One Audience, According To Ryan Gosling

There's a reason you don't see Eva Mendes in movies anymore — she's busy raising the children she has with Ryan Gosling. As such, it's only appropriate that her most recent project was chosen because it's something she thought her kids would enjoy, namely voicing a yoga instructor on an episode of "Bluey." When speaking with Now to Love in 2020, she revealed that they were fans of the Australian cartoon, proclaiming, "They love 'Bluey!' 'Bluey' is huge in our house. Huge." This is why it had to be disappointing that her kids weren't thrilled by their mother's appearance in the "Bluey" episode, "Born Yesterday."

While promoting his new movie "The Fall Guy," Gosling explained to People that their kids didn't care much for Mendes' big "Bluey" break. "They didn't like it," he stated bluntly. "They were like, 'Fast-forward through that part!'" The negative reaction didn't stop Mendes from taking on another role in the world of "Bluey," though, as she's also a narrator on the "Bluey Book Reads" YouTube series

It's not just Mendes' "Bluey" role the kids weren't thrilled with; they also have some problems with some of the things Gosling has to do for his job, especially in a stunt-packed project like "The Fall Guy." In fact, their two daughters laid out one specific thing he was banned from doing for the summer blockbuster: "My kids didn't want me to be set on fire. They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it." Gosling and Mendes may need to embody different characters for their jobs, but to their kids, they're always just dad and mom.