Eva Mendes' Bluey Episode Flopped For One Audience, According To Ryan Gosling
There's a reason you don't see Eva Mendes in movies anymore — she's busy raising the children she has with Ryan Gosling. As such, it's only appropriate that her most recent project was chosen because it's something she thought her kids would enjoy, namely voicing a yoga instructor on an episode of "Bluey." When speaking with Now to Love in 2020, she revealed that they were fans of the Australian cartoon, proclaiming, "They love 'Bluey!' 'Bluey' is huge in our house. Huge." This is why it had to be disappointing that her kids weren't thrilled by their mother's appearance in the "Bluey" episode, "Born Yesterday."
While promoting his new movie "The Fall Guy," Gosling explained to People that their kids didn't care much for Mendes' big "Bluey" break. "They didn't like it," he stated bluntly. "They were like, 'Fast-forward through that part!'" The negative reaction didn't stop Mendes from taking on another role in the world of "Bluey," though, as she's also a narrator on the "Bluey Book Reads" YouTube series
It's not just Mendes' "Bluey" role the kids weren't thrilled with; they also have some problems with some of the things Gosling has to do for his job, especially in a stunt-packed project like "The Fall Guy." In fact, their two daughters laid out one specific thing he was banned from doing for the summer blockbuster: "My kids didn't want me to be set on fire. They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it." Gosling and Mendes may need to embody different characters for their jobs, but to their kids, they're always just dad and mom.
Emily Blunt says kids don't like seeing their parents as different people
Eva Mendes previously laid out her conditions to continue acting, specifically that she wouldn't want to do anything with excessive violence or sexuality. "Bluey" seems like a perfect project for her, but kids can be fickle, a truth about parenting that Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star, Emily Blunt, confirmed. Blunt also spoke with People, revealing that her and John Krasinski's kids don't care much about seeing their mother perform on screen, either, especially when it comes to certain scenes.
For example, one particular "Jungle Cruise" scene was too much for them. "They didn't like the underwater stuff where I'm trapped and I'm in peril. They left the room." It's a similar reaction to how Gosling's kids felt about seeing him on fire, which is completely understandable.
Action-packed set pieces aside, Blunt understands why kids may not be interested in seeing their parents as movie stars at all, especially when they're still young. "I understand because I'm their mommy and it's very strange to see me play someone else." There's no word on how their children feel about seeing their parents kiss other people, but it's probably safe to guess they share the same sentiment as Blunt, who has been open about not always enjoying kissing her co-stars.