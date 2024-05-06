Emily Blunt Isn't Holding Back About Kissing Her Co-Stars

Apparently, Hollywood A-lister Emily Blunt hasn't enjoyed kissing all of her co-stars that much ... to the point where it made her feel sick.

During an interview with radio host Howard Stern (via People), Blunt, who's currently starring in the action-comedy "The Fall Guy" and earned her first Oscar nomination for "Oppenheimer" recently, said that though she has to kiss her on-screen love interests on film, she's hated some of it.

"Have you wanted to throw up?" Stern, in his characteristically brash fashion, asked Blunt, who responded, "Absolutely. Absolutely." In recent years, Blunt has starred alongside industry heavyweights like Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy (who won an Oscar for playing her husband in "Oppenheimer"), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Jamie Dornan, just to name a few ... though, when pressed by Stern, Blunt declined to name any specific actors. We can, however, safely assume she's not talking about her real-life husband John Krasinski, who played her spouse in his post-apocalyptic film "A Quiet Place."

"I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it," she added.