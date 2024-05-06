Emily Blunt Isn't Holding Back About Kissing Her Co-Stars
Apparently, Hollywood A-lister Emily Blunt hasn't enjoyed kissing all of her co-stars that much ... to the point where it made her feel sick.
During an interview with radio host Howard Stern (via People), Blunt, who's currently starring in the action-comedy "The Fall Guy" and earned her first Oscar nomination for "Oppenheimer" recently, said that though she has to kiss her on-screen love interests on film, she's hated some of it.
"Have you wanted to throw up?" Stern, in his characteristically brash fashion, asked Blunt, who responded, "Absolutely. Absolutely." In recent years, Blunt has starred alongside industry heavyweights like Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy (who won an Oscar for playing her husband in "Oppenheimer"), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Jamie Dornan, just to name a few ... though, when pressed by Stern, Blunt declined to name any specific actors. We can, however, safely assume she's not talking about her real-life husband John Krasinski, who played her spouse in his post-apocalyptic film "A Quiet Place."
"I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it," she added.
Emily Blunt told Howard Stern that she tries to create chemistry with her co-stars
Still, Emily Blunt remained positive while discussing on-screen love interests, saying that she makes an effort to find common ground with all of her colleagues. "I've got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something ... Even if it's one thing," the actress told Howard Stern.
"It might be that they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people," Blunt continued, still taking an optimistic approach. "They're polite. I mean, it might be something random. But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that." Blunt went on to say, though, sometimes she's able to find solid on-screen chemistry with someone she actually doesn't like very much, which is a phenomenon she can't fully explain.
Apparently, Emily Blunt has experienced totally unexpected chemistry with co-stars
As Emily Blunt told Howard Stern, "I've had chemistry with people I haven't liked." Stern, again, pressed the actress and asked who, but Blunt demurred, saying, "I'm not gonna tell you."
She did go on, however, to say that she's unexpectedly had solid chemistry with co-stars who haven't been her favorite colleagues: "I have had chemistry with people who... I have not had a good time working with them.
Blunt, who's been a Hollywood staple since her breakout role in the 2006 workplace comedy "The Devil Wears Prada," went on to explain, "Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen. Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's like there or it's not." So how does Blunt feel about her current co-star Ryan Gosling? Pretty good, as it turns out.
Emily Blunt just appeared in a movie with Ryan Gosling — and had a great time working with him
Though she didn't name any of the co-stars she didn't like, Emily Blunt told Howard Stern that she had a great time working with Ryan Gosling on "The Fall Guy" — and not just that, but they're friends off-screen as well. "I love his wife, Eva," Blunt said of Gosling's partner Eva Mendes. "I love their children, and I feel like I'm very lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him."
This doesn't come as a total surprise only because Blunt and Gosling have been on a completely charming press tour for "The Fall Guy," which kicked off in earnest at the 2024 Academy Awards in March. The two nominees playfully bantered onstage about their "rivalry" — Gosling stars in "Barbie" and Blunt in "Oppenheimer," which formed the box office sensation known as "Barbenheimer" together in the summer of 2023 — and showed off their natural chemistry, and when Gosling hosted "Saturday Night Live" in April, Blunt appeared in his monologue to help him sing a reworked version of Taylor Swift's beloved song "All Too Well."
Anyone who's seen "The Fall Guy" also knows that Gosling and Blunt have excellent chemistry on-screen as stuntman Colt Seavers and camera operator turned director Jody Moreno, who begin the movie in the honeymoon phase of their romance, split, and then rekindle their relationship. Blunt may not have revealed any other names while speaking to Stern, but it's safe to say that she and Gosling were able to use their natural chemistry to the fullest in this delightful film.
"The Fall Guy" is in theaters now.