Alien: Romulus Released A Video Of 'Real' Facehuggers And They're Nightmare Fuel

It's been 45 years since John Hurt got himself way too attached to an otherworldly entity, and after all this time, the sight of a facehugger from the "Alien" franchise is still a horrifying sight. It's understandable, then, why X, formerly known as Twitter, gave a terrifying reaction to a glimpse of a remote-controlled one running free on the set of the upcoming film, "Alien: Romulus." The video, courtesy of director Fede Alvarez, startled timelines as he posted the video on social media, writing, "Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody!"

Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/XKqc5StFtR — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 26, 2024

Admittedly, the video only raised the excitement levels already set by the "Alien: Romulus" trailer, which has a facehugger infestation almost too gross to watch. With dozens of the alien creatures scurrying at a frantic speed across the floor in the initial teaser for the film, "Romulus" might end up holding a new record for faces getting hugged than previous entries in the space-based saga, and in doing so, find itself adding to some of the best kills in the "Alien" franchise.