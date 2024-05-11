AI Made A Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Freaky

What if Mario and the gang hit the silver screen during the golden age of cinema? Back in 2023, Illumination's "Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew everyone away at the box office, grossing $1.3 billion globally. The film's success has fans thinking about what's next for everyone's favorite goomba-stomping plumber. With the use of AI, TikTok user filmes.secretos has created a compelling concept trailer for a live-action "Mario" flick — with a twist. In the video, the artist suggests that a live-action "Mario" film should be set in the '50s, creating a completely different vibe for the Mushroom Kingdom.

In the trailer, a narrator discusses how Mario and Luigi are whisked away to the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Princess Peach and save the land from evil. It's a typical Mario tale, but the visuals are on a whole other level. The fan trailer takes direct cues from the fantasy films from the '50s, creating an aesthetic that feels deeply rooted in the past. The more fantastical characters from the "Mario" franchise like Bowser are presented as costumed actors who populate elaborate sets.

This remixed world feels fully realized and in line with the old-school Hollywood aesthetic, reminding us of films like "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood." Besides the main roster of characters, this throwback "Super Mario. Bros" features the likes of Wario and Donkey Kong, making this a star-studded concept. To make the trailer feel even more authentic, the creator has enlisted the help of a narrator who perfectly mimics the old-school Hollywood sound.