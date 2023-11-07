Legend Of Zelda Live-Action Movie Officially Happening With Maze Runner Director
"The Legend of Zelda" is heading to the big screen.
Well, it's finally happening. For decades, fans have been patiently waiting for Nintendo to give the iconic "Legend of Zelda" video games the cinematic treatment. And following the success of their $1 billion grossing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which debuted earlier in 2023, it seemed like a no-brainer for Nintendo to want to expand its cinematic footprint.
Earlier today, the Japanese video game company confirmed that a "Legend of Zelda" picture is in the works. The live-action film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, one of the key creatives at Nintendo. Veteran "Spider-Man" franchise producer Avi Arad is also producing the project. Sony Pictures Entertainment, who has worked extensively with Arad in the past, will be co-financing the film alongside Nintendo. Sony Pictures will also distribute the film. While concrete plot details are unknown, Nintendo has confirmed that "The Maze Runner" director Wes Ball is directing "The Legend of Zelda." Meanwhile, Deadline has reported that "Jurrasic World" scribe Derek Connolly will write the script.
The Legend of Zelda is the right next move for Nintendo
"The Legend of Zelda" series first debuted in 1986 and quickly became a key part of Nintendo's portfolio of games. Over three decades after the franchise's humble beginnings, the action games continue to enchant players. Just earlier this year, the company released "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" for the Nintendo Switch. The project, widely considered to be one of the best entries in the franchise, has sold nearly 20 million copies to date, making it one of the best-selling games on the platform.
With the franchise now more relevant than ever, and the enormous box office success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," it makes sense that Nintendo wants to take "The Legend of Zelda" to the big screen. What's surprising is that the series is getting the live-action treatment as opposed to animation. Beyond that, it's interesting how Nintendo is working with Sony Pictures Entertainment on this movie. After all, they worked with Universal Pictures to bring "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to the big screen, and that company's global set of theme parks, Universal Studios, is home to the massively popular Super Nintendo World.
Nintendo says that they're financing over 50% of the movie, signaling that they're set to have massive control over the film's creative direction. Concrete information regarding key personnel and casting hasn't been announced. It remains to be seen when the film enters production. For now, director Wes Ball is wrapping up production on "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" for 20th Century Studios.