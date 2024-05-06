Superman's New Movie Costume Reveal Finally Answers One Controversial Debate

There are many questions a filmmaker must answer when adapting a previously established character into a live-action film. That includes whether to add some potentially contentious costumes to the proceedings. When it comes to Superman, the eternal question is whether he looks better with or without red trunks.

A photo revealing James Gunn's Superman movie costume confirms the director's stance. Though David Corenswet's Kal-El is hunched over putting a boot on, you can spot some red trunks when looking carefully toward his nether regions. Gunn previously responded to the trunks query in December 2023 with a diplomatic response: "The costume has changed in many, many ways throughout the years. They are all (or mostly all) valid versions of Superman, with or without trunks." He played coy before, but Gunn ultimately landed in the "trunks" camp.

Numerous people, including some here at Looper, believe Superman's red trunks belong in the past. Henry Cavill's version of the Man of Steel went sans exposed underwear, and it looked all right. But if anyone can make the red trunks work in the modern age, it's probably Gunn.