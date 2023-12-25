James Gunn Answers The Superman 'Red Trunks' Debate With A Diplomatic Response
Since the news dropped that the DCEU of the Snyderverse was officially dead in the water, many fans have been eagerly awaiting any news on how James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU would begin the reboot of the cinematic universe. While it's set to start with "Creature Commandos" in 2024, a lot more is hinging on Gunn's own 2025 superhero tentpole, "Superman: Legacy."
To that end, DC fans have also been anxiously awaiting the reveal of the latest Superman suit that David Corenswet will be wearing in the film. Of course, that excitement has also split fans on one of the most iconic aspects of older super suits: the Last Son of Krypton's red trunks.
Luckily for fans in either camp, Gunn revealed on Threads that he would be open for things to go either way. "This might be an extreme point of view," he wrote. "The costume has
changed in many, many ways throughout the years. They are all (or mostly all) valid versions of Superman, with or without trunks, with or without yellow S on [the] cape. With or without black around the S, with or without mullet, and on and on and on."
As absurd as this may sound to say, Spider-Man or Batman fans, many DC aficionados take the red trunks vs. no red trunks debate very seriously.
James Gunn has been hearing a lot about Superman's underwear
For evidence, we need to look no further than the post that James Gunn was responding to concerning the design of the suit in "Superman: Legacy." "Trunks belong to a Superman costume like the S on the chest!" wrote @superfavocosplay. "Also, the emblem on the cape. If there will [not be] a Superman costume, then don't make a Superman movie. Create a new superhero if you don't like the real Superman design."
In general, Gunn himself was also quick to point out how much conjecture he's seen from those on both passionate sides of this debate after another fan asked him not to put the trunks on the Man of Steel in "Superman: Legacy." "You wouldn't believe the amount of pleading and upset I get based around trunks or no trunks," he wrote. "To me, not the most important aspect of Superman or his story. But so many strong feelings!"
Though we still have very few details about the upcoming DCU film outside of casting and characters, these answers do at least allow both sides of the debate to maintain hope that they could get the suit design they want. In the meantime, we'll just have to endure a few more months of folks on the internet arguing about an alien in his underwear.