James Gunn Answers The Superman 'Red Trunks' Debate With A Diplomatic Response

Since the news dropped that the DCEU of the Snyderverse was officially dead in the water, many fans have been eagerly awaiting any news on how James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU would begin the reboot of the cinematic universe. While it's set to start with "Creature Commandos" in 2024, a lot more is hinging on Gunn's own 2025 superhero tentpole, "Superman: Legacy."

To that end, DC fans have also been anxiously awaiting the reveal of the latest Superman suit that David Corenswet will be wearing in the film. Of course, that excitement has also split fans on one of the most iconic aspects of older super suits: the Last Son of Krypton's red trunks.

Luckily for fans in either camp, Gunn revealed on Threads that he would be open for things to go either way. "This might be an extreme point of view," he wrote. "The costume has

changed in many, many ways throughout the years. They are all (or mostly all) valid versions of Superman, with or without trunks, with or without yellow S on [the] cape. With or without black around the S, with or without mullet, and on and on and on."

As absurd as this may sound to say, Spider-Man or Batman fans, many DC aficionados take the red trunks vs. no red trunks debate very seriously.