Star Wars Finally Makes Darth Jar Jar Binks A Reality

"Mesa going to hurt yousa." Never before has something so silly sounded so intimidating.

Of course, only Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) would say something like that. While the Star Wars franchise has tried to downplay the character and other poorly-received elements of the prequel trilogy in recent years, this character has returned in a whole new form. It comes with the release of the "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" trailer, which depicts how the galaxy far, far away gets its building blocks all mixed up. But when the bricks all come back together, things aren't how they were before, with AT-ATs now sporting the emblem of the Rebellion and Ewoks becoming bounty hunters.

It's basically one big Star Wars-themed "What If..." story designed to explore new ideas. The biggest reveal is Darth Jar Jar, who will once again be voiced by Ahmed Best (whose future in the Star Wars franchise looks better than ever before, these days). It looks like a fun LEGO Star Wars adventure with plenty of Easter eggs for fans to enjoy. Plus, it pays tribute to a long-running Star Wars fan theory.