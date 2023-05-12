Ahmed Best's Future In The Star Wars Universe Looks Better Than Ever

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni shocked the entire "Star Wars" fandom by giving Ahmed Best the franchise's greatest redemption in "The Mandalorian." Seeing the actor, who once received such unjust harassment for playing Jar Jar Binks, return to a galaxy far, far away was one of the highlights of Season 3, and it looks like the door is open for Kelleran Beq's return.

"It's always a possibility," Filoni told Entertainment Weekly. "We love Ahmed, and he did such a great job. It was a real thrill for us to get him involved." Favreau then doubled down on Beq, saying, "I think people dig seeing that character. I want to learn more about that character."

With the help of some Naboo guards, Best's Jedi Master managed to rescue Grogu from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during Order 66. He got the lovable bundle of joy off-planet, but fans didn't see what happened next. While we know Grogu eventually fell into the hands of the Empire, there could still be plenty to explore with Kelleran Beq and Grogu post-Order 66.